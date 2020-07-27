Kathie Lee Gifford Says Regis Philbin Was ‘Failing’ The Last Time She Saw Him

Kathie emotionally opened up about the last time she saw Regis only two weeks before his death.

Kathie Lee Gifford emotionally opened up about the final time she saw her longtime co-host Regis Philbin during an appearance on Today on July 27, shortly after the TV personality passed away at the age of 88 from a heart attack. Kathie Lee explained that she saw the entertainer and his wife Joy only two weeks ago, but could see he wasn’t in the best health and knew there was a chance that would be the last opportunity she would have to see him.

The star, who appeared on Live! alongside Regis from 1985 to 2000, told her other former co-star Hoda Kotb via video chat as the NBC morning show paid tribute to the late personality that she was in Tennessee and invited the couple over for a catchup.

She explained that as soon as she saw him exit his car she “sensed much more fragility” than the previous time she’d been with him when they met up in January in Los Angeles, but things were just as they used to be when they got chatting.

“Is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?”@KathieLGifford talks about the last time she saw Regis Philbin. pic.twitter.com/kAMHz3964U — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 27, 2020

“We sat and we laughed, we always just pick up right where we left off. I was with him 15 years, we became dear friends through the years since then, just always getting together every chance we could,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Kathie Lee then spoke out about the feeling she had that that would be her final in person interaction with the ex-America’s Got Talent host.

“We had the best [meeting] and after they left I said, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m ever going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell. Something told me the other day when I was in Tennessee, ‘Get on a plane and go home.’ I didn’t know why, but I’ve learned to listen to that voice.”

She shared that as soon as she got home she heard the news about the late TV personality and then headed out to visit his family, who she’d grown close to over the years.

Kathie Lee then sweetly added that she and the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host “never had one cross word” with one another for the entirety of their friendship.

Her latest comments about her former co-star came shortly after the mom of two took to social media to share a touching tribute to Regis shortly after the news of his death was made public.

She posted a photo of herself with the TV host to her Instagram account with a touching and lengthy caption about how much she “adored” him and the big impact he made on her life.