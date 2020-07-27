‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Gets Cozy With A New Man

Southern Charm actress Kathryn Dennis has a new man in her life, according to her friend, Jacquelyn Stewart’s Instagram post. The reality star recently cozied up to Chleb Ravenell as she partied with friends in honor of the businessman’s birthday.

Kathryn was out on the town with friends Jacquelyn and her husband, Chelsie Ravenell. The group was out celebrating Chelsie’s brother, Chleb turning 32. In Jacquelyn’s photo, the actress quite close-up to Chleb. The mother of two wore a long floral dress, and her signature red hair was parted down the middle as her red waves cascaded towards her shoulders. Chleb was seated behind her, wearing a long-sleeve white tee-shirt and a black baseball hat on backward. The businessman was kissing the side of Kathryn’s head as she flashed a grin.

Brianna Stello / Bravo

Next to Kathryn was her friend Jacquelyn who was dressed casually in white pants and a yellow tee-shirt that had Little Miss Giggles written on it. The two have been friends for some time and are sometimes in photos together on their social media accounts.

The luxury brand ambassador accessorized with large turquoise earrings, and her blonde tresses were up in a bun. Seated on the top of a banquette behind Jacquelyn was her husband, Chelsie. The former model wore white jeans, a tan tee-shirt with a scarf around his neck. The fashion designer accessorized with a wide brim hat and a few simple bracelets.

In a video that accompanied the photo, the crew got silly in the back of a large vehicle. Kathryn and Jacquelyn were shaking their heads to a remix of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” as the car took them to an undisclosed location. Jacquelyn then panned the camera, and the men got in on the video as Chleb started mimicking Kathryn’s movements. Chelsie made a hang loose symbol with his hand as the video ended with Jacquelyn lipsynching along.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chleb has been a Product Specialist for Apple for the past three years. He also played football for Western Michigan University and was a wide receiver for the Canadian Football team, the Calgary Stampeders for a year. Chleb now resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Several Southen Charm castmembers follow him on Instagram, and his feed has a few pictures that include stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover.

Chleb’s last name is similar to that of Kathryn’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, although the spellings are different. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Thomas Ravenel welcomed a baby boy with his former girlfriend, Heather Mascoe on June 29.