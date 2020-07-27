Dua Lipa Rocks Red Crop Top & Miniskirt For Throwback Pics, Announces Her Single Went To No. 1 On Radio Chart

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of throwback pics of herself after scoring herself another U.S. hit with “Break My Heart.” On Sunday, the British singer uploaded a couple of images that were taken on the set of the music video.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a red short-sleeved crop top that featured buttons. Lipa left the garment undone, which helped display her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted red-and-white plaid miniskirt. As seen in the official video, which you can watch here on her YouTube channel, the item of clothing fell above her upper-thigh. Lipa styled her wavy shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down with a middle part. She accessorized with gold chains and numerous rings. For her makeup application, the Grammy Award winner applied a red lip to match her outfit. She showed off the tattoos inked on her arms and rocked short nails decorated with an eye-catching design.

Lipa posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the 24-year-old was captured in a fairly dark room. Behind her appeared a team of people working on set with her for the video. Lipa stared directly at the camera lens and rested both arms beside her.

In the next slide, the entertainer closed one eye and flashed her teeth. She raised her fist and showed off her jewelery.

For her caption, Lipa announced the exciting news that “Break My Heart” had topped the U.S. Top 40 radio chart.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 2.8 million likes and over 9,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 49.3 million followers.

“SO SO PROUD OF U QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I love u so much, ur music saved my life, I miss u a lot, thanks for existing,” another person shared.

“It’s what she deserves,” remarked a third fan.

“Marry me. I mean… I’m gay… and married… but still, marry me?” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa’s recent chart-topping single is taken from her successful second studio album, Future Nostalgia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the LP has been a huge success and has been shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award. This year for the first time, female artists have outnumbered male artists since its creation in 1992. Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now, Georgia’s Seeking Thrills, and Laura Marling’s Song For Our Daughter are a few of many who are considered Lipa’s competition.