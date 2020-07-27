Coronavirus Vaccine Produced By Moderna To Be Tested On 30,000 Volunteers

A potential coronavirus vaccine being produced by manufacturer Moderna will move to its final testing phase this week, with 30,000 test subjects to be exposed to the treatment, The Associated Press reported. There is no guarantee that it will work.

Across the world, multiple universities, governments, and drug manufacturers are working to get a vaccine against the deadly pathogen up and running, while the COVID-19 pandemic rages, having already killed half a million people worldwide, 149,000 of those in the United States, according to Worldometers.

In the U.S., the manufacturer Moderna has been working in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, to get their own vaccine developed and deployed. To that end, they’ve developed mRNA-1273.

So far, the medicine has been through two small-scale clinical trials — Phase 1 and Phase 2 — and, according to a National Institutes of Health report, was found to be “safe, generally well-tolerated and able to induce antibodies with high levels of virus-neutralizing activity” in test subjects.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

In the final portion of the process, the testing will go large-scale: 30,000 volunteers, 18 years of age or older and who have no symptoms of COVID-19, will be given the experimental medicine at 89 testing sites across the United States.

Normally, getting a vaccine developed, tested and deployed is a process that can take years if not a decade or more. However, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, time is of the essence, and the U.S. has enacted Project Warp Speed to get a vaccine against the coronavirus ready to go as quickly as is safely possible.

NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., noted that developing the medicine and getting it into test subjects represents the best of American resourcefulness.

“The launch of this Phase 3 trial in record time while maintaining the most stringent safety measures demonstrates American ingenuity at its best and what can be done when stakeholders come together with unassailable objectivity toward a common goal,” Collins said.

In the final trial, volunteers will be given two doses 28 days apart. During the trial period, they’ll go about their daily lives, while researchers closely monitor them for symptoms of COVID-19, side-effects of the medicine, or any other issues. Volunteers will provide blood samples to the researchers as specified times.

“These trials need to be multigenerational, they need to be multiethnic, they need to reflect the diversity of the United States population,” said Dr. Larry Corey, a virologist with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Institute in Seattle, who helps oversee the study sites.

Collins didn’t give a timetable for when the vaccine could potentially be deployed to the general public — assuming it works — but noted that having it distributed by the end of 2020 is a “stretch goal.”