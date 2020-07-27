Nina Agdal Flaunts Her Toned Bod On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini: ‘Recharged And Ready To Go’

Nina Agdal is feeling “recharged and ready to go” after spending some time on the beach this weekend. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a few snaps from her relaxing day by the water, where she looked hotter than ever in a tiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal figure.

Nina shared a total of two photos in her latest social media post, both of which were sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition star was captured walking away from the shore, the water just inches away from catching up to her.

A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and endless sea made up the scene around her and was illuminated by the golden sun. Nina herself made the view even more spectacular, as she sported a sexy swimwear ensemble that left her toned bod on full display for her 1.6 million followers to admire. Her look included a classic black sports bra-style top with thin straps that showcased her arms and shoulders. It had a wide scoop neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, flaunting her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage to the camera as well.

Instead of wearing the matching bikini bottoms, the Danish beauty opted to add a pop of color to her look with a pair that boasted a bright red, white, and navy blue striped pattern. The swimwear featured a high-cut design that showed off Nina’s toned legs and killer curves. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and abs. She appeared to be adjusting the straps as photos were captured, drawing further attention to her flat midsection.

Nina added some bling to her beach day look with a thick bangle bracelet and sported a pair of oval sunglasses to provide some relief from the bright sun. Her brunette locks were worn down and slicked back behind her head, already completely soaked from a dip in the water prior to the images being taken.

Fans certainly seemed delighted by the sight of Nina’s incredible bikini body, as demonstrated by the upload’s 40,000-plus likes. An additional 191 notes have flooded the comments section within 11 hours of the post going live.

“Always slaying,” one person remarked.

“The queen of all queens,” quipped another fan.

“Love! body goals,”‘ a third follower praised.

“Aww, you look absolutely beautiful. I love you so much and you’re my favorite. Sending you love and hugs,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Nina recently treated her fans to another set of beachside snaps that added some serious heat to her page. In that triple-pic upload, the model showed off her bronzed figure in a textured two-piece.