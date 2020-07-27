Holly Sonders Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing Bodysuit

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders is just one of the female celebrities that has taken part in the latest Instagram challenge that is all about women supporting each other. Early Monday morning, the brunette beauty shared a photo of herself rocking a bodysuit with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs while she left an encouraging message for ladies around the world.

Following the “women supporting women” trend, Holly presented her image in monochrome. The photo featured her standing in front of a corner window. The background was blurred, making the snap all about Holly and her fabulous figure.

While it was impossible to know the color of Holly’s bodysuit, it was clear that it was a light shade. The number had long sleeves and a plunging neckline that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. The bodysuit also had high-cut legs, which showed off the sexy curve of her hip. Giving her outfit a bit of flair, she sported a captain’s hat that featured a wing insignia on the front. The popular television personality completed her look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Holly wore her long hair down and styled with the ends curled. Part of her hair was over one shoulder and a section of it fell between her breasts, calling attention to her ample cleavage.

The pictured captured Holly from a slight side angle. She stood with her back arched while she turned to face the camera with her arms at her sides — a pose that accentuated not only her bustline, but her slim waist and flat abs. She also stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off her toned thighs. She gazed at the camera while giving it a warm smile.

In the post’s caption, Holly mentioned the challenge and left an uplifting message.

Judging from the amount of heart-eye emoji in the comments section, her fans approved of the titillating look.

Some of her followers took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“You can check the beautiful box!!” one Instagram user wrote in reference to her caption.

“You’re on a whole different level!” chimed in a second admirer.

“Wow. Can you get any more stunning. Love, love, love,” gushed a third fan.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” a fourth follower commented.

Holly has a knockout figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. Earlier in the month, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a photo that saw her looking smoking hot while wearing a pair of lace panties and high heels.