Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Serious Curves In Skintight Peacock Leggings And A Crop Top During Bike Ride

JLo stunned in some unique workout gear while out on a bike ride with A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez once again showed off all her hard work on her body as she slipped into a pair of skintight peacock-print leggings shortly after she celebrated her 51st birthday on July 24. The mom of two wowed in candid new shots shared online today (July 27) which showed her as she got in a bike ride with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and a male friend in some unique athleisure gear.

In new paparazzi photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, JLo poured her flawless figure into green and blue curve-hugging leggings that were made to look like peacock feathers.

The slinky lycra bottoms highlighted her slim waist while she cycled around The Hamptons, New York, on a yellow bike with her husband-to-be. They began as smaller feathers before becoming transforming into the bird’s famous eye spot on her toned calves.

Jennifer — who recently wowed when she put her fit figure on show in another slinky workout number as she pedalled a bike with no seat in Miami — also kept things fun on her top half. She paired the pants with a neon yellow long-sleeved crop-top with a cut-out that stretched horizontally across her chest and gave fans just a glimpse at her seriously toned abs with a sliver of her middle on show.

The age-defying singer and actress paired the colorful ensemble with white sneakers that stretched up past her ankle and featured two large white straps over her feet.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The “Get Right” singer ensured she stayed safe on her travels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she sported a black mask over her mouth and nose as well as a large blue crash helmet.

As for A-Rod, he kept things a little more toned down and casual. The baseball superstar rocked a simple navy t-shirt and a pair of dark blue sweats as he rode alongside his superstar fiancée and their male companion. He brought a little more color into his outfit with his black, green, and orange sneakers and also matched his wife-to-be’s bright top with a helmet in the same bright yellow shade.

Alex kept his eyes shielded from the beating down sun with dark sunglasses and also wore a black mask. The site reported that the loved-up couple put in 12 miles on their bikes.

Jennifer’s most definitely been stepping up her leggings game recently. It was only last week that the star put her world-famous curves on show once again when she took a walk in the park with her twins, 12-year-old Max and Emme, in a pair of white pants that perfectly showcased her muscular pins.