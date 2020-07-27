Nicole Williams Sizzles In A Skimpy Snakeskin Bikini While Enjoying A Day At The Beach

Nicole Williams flaunted her assets on the beach.

Nicole Williams enjoyed a little rest and relaxation, while also taking in the California sunshine on Sunday at a beach in Malibu. The former WAGS star sizzled in a bright snakeskin bikini that showed off her amazing physique. The photos can be seen on The Daily Mail.

The brunette bombshell was seen walking on the sand with the ocean waves rolling around her. She flaunted plenty of skin by wearing a neon green Michael Costello x REVOLVE Granger bikini with a snakeskin print. There were plenty of black splotches throughout the pattern as well. The swimwear top featured thin black adjustable straps over her shoulders and a wide band on the bottom. The bralette accentuated Nicole’s full bosom. The cups were designed with a cutout in the middle that exposed a hint of cleavage.

The triangular-shaped bottoms were held together by thin strings that went over her hip line. The backside of the suit exposed plenty of her derriere. At one point, Nicole tugged on the strings to make sure that the bottoms were in place. Her slim midsection was highlighted as well in this cute and fun swimwear.

The former reality star was seen in the snapshots splashing her feet in the water and gazing over the beauty of the day. She seemed to be taking in the fresh air and sunshine. Her long dark tresses appeared to be wet, so at one point she may have taken a full body dip into the ocean, or at least dipped her hair in the ocean to sleek it back out of her face. Either way her wet locks added to her sultry look. Nicole accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings and a duo of chain necklaces.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

She strolled along seemingly full of confidence and beauty shining through. After she was done cooling off in the water, the 34-year-old plopped herself down in the sand to soak up a little sun. The bathing suit showed off her lean legs and thin frame perfectly.

Nicole is no stranger to showcasing her incredible body while romping around on the beach. She also seems to be a big fan of fun animals prints as well. Just last month she was spotted in Malibu packing on some PDA with her husband, former San Diego Chargers linebacker Larry English. The lovebirds enjoyed a beach day together. Nicole wore a cheetah print bikini that was just as stunning on her as the snakeskin number that she wore this past weekend.