Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken while she was out on the beach. The picture was captured in Santa Monica, California, as the geotag indicated. Melissa stood in front of a turquoise bicycle on a stretch of sand, with palm trees visible in the background, as well as two white high-rise buildings overlooking the beach.

She showed off her fit figure in a skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination. Melissa rocked a bright purple bikini top with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders for support, and the garment had ruched detailing on the chest to draw even more attention to her ample assets. The vibrant hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and exposed her toned stomach as well.

Rather than wearing matching bikini bottoms, Melissa paired the top with some tiny Daisy Dukes. The shorts featured a waistband that came to about an inch below her belly button, and cuffed legs that left her toned thighs on full display.

The shorts fit her like a glove, flaunting her curves and hugging her pert posterior as well. She paired the casual ensemble with equally casual footwear, adding some white flip flops, and also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Melissa’s long brunette locks blew behind her in the wind, and she placed one hand on the bicycle behind her as her other went to her shades, pulling them down the bridge of her nose slightly as she delivered a seductive gaze to the camera. She also appeared to have added a pair of hoop earrings for a bit of extra sparkle.

No one else was visible on the sandy shore, and Melissa’s position put her curves as the focal point of the entire snap. Her fans absolutely loved the shot, and the post received over 4,800 likes and 116 comments within seven hours of going live.

“Gorgeous goddess,” one follower wrote simply, loving the share.

“You look so beautiful honey,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You’re always looking amazing,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Beautiful beach girl,” another commented.

Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa shared a sizzling snap taken on a balcony in Los Angeles, California. She wore a simple black sports bra and high-waisted blue leggings for the occasion, showing off her sculpted figure while sharing a heartfelt caption about life and happiness.