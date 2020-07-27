Hilde Osland Goes Braless Underneath A Skintight White Crop Top

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.6 million Instagram followers for a start-of-the-week treat after flaunting her figure in a skintight crop top.

The top featured a classic crew neckline and sleeves that ended just past her shoulder. The color of the garment was a bright white, and the hue served to make her sun-kissed skin glow in contrast. A matching white manicure further added to the aesthetic.

The fabric looked to be a type of cotton blend, and was thin enough to have an element of sheerness — revealing that the Instagram star was going braless underneath.

The emphasize Osland’s décolletage, a ruched detail extended down the length of her bust, tugging at the shirt to accentuate her curves. Last but not least, the top was cropped in length, and the short hemline meant that her toned midriff was on full display.

Osland coupled the shirt with a pair of light denim jeans. They were a high-cut silhouette, with a waistline that ended at her belly-button. The style highlighted her trim torso as well as her hourglass figure.

Though the model is often known for her trendy hairstyles, she appeared to opt for a more casual look, leaving her hair un-styled so that her long blond locks cascaded past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a charm necklace, hoop earrings, and trendy thin ring.

The setting for the shot appeared to be a simple but cozy bedroom, and Osland was seated on a luxurious striped duvet. She posed by angling her body slightly away from the camera as she leaned backwards by placing her weight on her right hand. She then tilted her head as her left hand casually pushed back a stray wisp of hair.

Fans loved the new Monday update, and awarded the shot around 25,000 likes and more than 425 comments within just 40 minutes after posting.

“Oh…my…word… absolutely stunning,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two heart-exclamation points and two heart-eye faces.

“You would have to be the most beautiful lady I know,” agreed a second.

“My beautiful dream wife,” teased a third, adding both a 100 percent sign and engagement ring symbol.

“For me it looks like a beautiful Monday,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a fire emoji.

This is far from the first time that the Australian-raised stunner has wowed her fans. She recently dropped jaws after modeling a very form-fitting activewear while going on a weekend hike, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.