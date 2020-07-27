Lala Kent Explains Her Words As The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Claims That Her Instagram Stories Aren’t ‘Cryptic’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent clarified an Instagram story she created on Sunday. The beauty guru insisted that her post was not meant to be mysterious while explaining the meaning behind her words after she posted about how her life was a mess.

“My stories are not ‘cryptic,'” Lala insisted.

Speculation from fans began after the actress posted a lengthy Instagram story on Sunday which included a reference to creating a messy life.

“My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs. But I will also include that which is good,” the words read in part.

Around the same time, Lala deleted all of the photos on her feed that included her fiance, Randall Emmett. Speculation then began that there was trouble between the two. The couple has been quarantining together and is currently in Puerto Rico where Randall is directing his first film with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The Irishman producer posted a photo of Lala later that day with a heart emoji in the caption.

While not directly mentioning any relationship rumors, Lala made another slide to clarify her words.

“My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program.”

Lala is likely referring to Alcoholics Anonymous or “AA.” The Give Them Lala Beauty creator recently celebrated one year and nine months of sobriety. The actress has been a big proponent of the 12 step program and credits it with helping her remain alcohol-free.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the star shared that when she is “feeling weak,” she leans on AA to help her.

“I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice,” the podcast host wrote.

The rumors and speculation did not seem to deter Lala from continuing to share on social media.

“I will continue to post a prayer from the program, each day,” the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast host concluded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple was supposed to get married 0n April 18 in Newport Beach, California. Although their wedding plans were canceled due to the current pandemic. When Lala called her fiance with the news, he was said to have had a tough time taking it. Randall believed that although the cancelation was difficult, the way Lala handled the situation made them even closer.