Tahlia Skaines Slays In Strappy Red Lingerie While Eating Breakfast

Tahlia Skaines steamed up her Instagram page on Monday with a scorching-hot new set of photos that have quickly become a favorite amount her thousands of fans.

The upload included a total of two shots taken as the Aussie model enjoyed breakfast in her apartment. She sat on top of the counter with her lean legs dangling over the edge with her morning meal in hand, which appeared to be a bowl of cereal or oatmeal.

Tahlia’s grub appeared to be the first thing on her mind this A.M., as she wasn’t even fully dressed yet in the due of snaps. Rather, the social media star was clad in a sexy set of strappy lingerie for the early morning photo shoot — a look that her fans certainly seemed to enjoy.

Tahlia slayed in the racy ensemble from Lounge Underwear that left very little to the imagination. She sported a semi-sheer bra with red satin piping and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a wide neckline and embroidered, underwire-style that boasted a gorgeous rose design. The style left a scandalous amount of her bronzed cleavage well within eyesight. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell wore a pair of matching panties that were just as risque. The undergarment showed off her pert derriere to its daringly high-cut design, while its thin waistband drew attention to her flat midsection and abs. She also added a matching garter belt with thin leg straps that hung down from its band and grazed her toned thighs. The piece sat just above her navel, further highlighting her slender frame.

Tahlia completed the NSFW look with a Dior nameplate necklace, hoop earrings, and a dainty tennis bracelet. Her blonde locks were messily gathered behind her head with a large black claw clip. A few locks fell out of the hairdo, falling messily down either side of her head to frame and highlight her striking features.

Three hours proved to be plenty of time for Tahlia’s fans to shower the skin-baring new addition to her page with love. It has amassed over 13,000 likes and 220 comments within the short time span.

“Ummm WOW,” one person wrote.

“You are just something else,” quipped another fan.

“Amazing body, girl, and amazing outfit. Keep looking hot,” a third follower praised.

“Girl, you are fire,” added a fourth admirer.

Tahlia is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. The model is often seen rocking revealing lingerie on the platform, as well as sexy swimwear.

Over the weekend, she flaunted her fabulous physique in a tiny, butterfly-print bikini while expressing her desire to hit up the beach. That look fared extremely well, earning more than 16,000 likes and 235 comments to date.