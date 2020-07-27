Vivi Castrillon Leaves Little To The Imagination In Cheeky Red Lingerie

Vivi Castrillon gave fans a great view of her fit figure in a post added to her Instagram feed this past weekend. The Sunday post showed the model in some seriously scandalous lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The racy shot captured Castrillon posed indoors. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Bal Harbour Beach Club in Florida. The model posed in front of a plush white chair that had a red pillow on top. The walls were constructed of brick, and one wall boasted an orange hue and another was white. She faced her back toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

Castrillon rocked a racy lingerie set that accentuated her curves in all the right ways. On her upper half, she wore a skimpy bra with a strappy back. The garment had several straps that stretched over her shoulders and back and helped draw attention to her bronzed arms. Each piece featured a plastic clasp that appeared to adjust the size and length of the straps. Only a tease of the front was visible, and it boasted a red lace fabric that gave it a sexy vibe. Castrillon treated fans to a great view of sideboob as well.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot and was primarily constructed of red lace fabric. It had thick sides that stretched over her hips and helped accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered the upper portion of her derriere and showcased her bubbly backside, which was entirely tanned.

Castrillon kept her accessories simple and wore a small black bracelet on her wrist. Her long, ombre-dyed locks spilled over her back, and she added several loose curls to her mane.

In the caption of the image, Castrillon wished her fans a happy Sunday and made sure to credit her entire glam squad for the sizzling look. More than 17,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post to express their admiration while over 300 flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation with emoji and words.

“Happy Sunday would be a fun day with you. Your [sic] an absolute treasure very beautiful and sexy with a smokin hot body and nice asset,” one follower gushed alongside a series of hearts.

“U are so beautiful,” a second follower added.

“Wow U R So exciting Sexy lady,” a third fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one more complimented with the addition of a few flames.