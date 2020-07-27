Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Thrill Fans With Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion As They Urge All To Vote

The sitcom trio remind fans that 'Friends don't let friends skip elections.'

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow want their fans to vote. The beloved sitcom trio reunited for a PSA 100 days before the U.S. presidential election.

In a video posted to Instagram, which can be seen here, the actresses who played Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe, respectively, on the long-running NBC sitcom were seen in a huddle. In the video, Aniston whispered something in her real-life best friends’ ears as they nodded in agreement. There was no sound in the clip, but the caption read “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.”

In a still shot from the meetup posted to Instagram, Kudrow posted a similar caption to remind followers to make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming election set for November 3, 2020. She also urged fans to tag their friends to make sure they are registered, too.

In the photo that accompanied the reminder, the three Friends stars were all smiles as they posed together in an undisclosed location. Cox was wearing a chic, ivory blazer while Kudrow had on a black sweater and Aniston wore a fuzzy tan turtleneck.

While she didn’t post a permanent photo or video from the “reunion” on her highly followed social media page, Aniston did share a meme of her character, Rachel Green, from a classic episode of the 1990s comedy hit. In the pic on her Instagram story, Rachel was holding her hand over her mouth in shock as she wore a USA sweatshirt.

“When you realize there are only 100 days until Election Day,” the Friends fan-favorite captioned the meme.

In comments to the post on Cox’s page, many of her nearly 10 million followers chimed in with their political preferences. But many also weighed in on the adorable real-life friendship the three Friends star share.

“The cutest friendship I’ve ever seen!” one fan wrote.

“THE THREE OF YOU ARE THE CUTEST IN THE WORLD. THE SUPERIOR TRIO!” another added.

“Name a better trio!! Hint: there isn’t any,” a third wrote.

“Omg this just made my entire week already! Thank you for blessing us with this,” another fan added.

Others wanted to know how the actresses, now in their 50s, don’t ever seem to age.

The long-awaited Friends reunion with all six cast members from the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom has been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. The HBO Max special, which will also feature David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, will hopefully tape later this year.