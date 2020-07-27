Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Bodysuit With Chain Straps

Polina Malinovskaya showcased her killer figure on Instagram this past weekend. The Sunday morning update captured the Russian born beauty in a casual but sexy outfit that flaunted her bombshell curves.

The post was comprised of three images that highlighted her curves to perfection. The first photo in the series showed the model posed in the center of the frame. She gazed into the camera with an alluring and pursed her lips slightly. The backdrop of the image was simple and featured a wall with a dark blue while there was a simple white fence at her back. The model showed off her fit figure in a racy bodysuit from Fashion Nova.

On her upper-half, Polina sported a skimpy garment that boasted a sweetheart neckline. The top of the clothing was constructed of silk fabric that dipped low into her chest, offering a tease of her ample bust. The body of the bodysuit was sheer and exposed her chiseled abs and tiny midsection beneath the fabric. It had thin, chain straps that were worn wide on her shoulders and left her slender arms in plain sight.

On her lower-half, Polina rocked a pair of light-wash denim. The image was cropped near her thigh, making it unable to be determined if she was wearing a skirt, pants, or shorts. She held the garment up with a black leather belt that accentuated her tiny frame.

The second image in the series showed Polina posed in the same outfit but striking an altered pose. In the last shot, the Russian beauty playfully tugged at her top to pull it up and looked down toward the ground. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a small black purse slung over her left arm. Polina added a little bling to her collar with a chunky gold necklace that looked similar to the bodysuit’s straps. To go with the gold-theme, she also rocked a ring on her finger and added a pop of color with a vibrant orange manicure.

The post has already attracted a ton of attention from Polina’s fans, and more than 171,000 have clicked the “like” button. An additional 650-plus took their admiration a step further and left comments for the social media star.

“Are you real I’m never see girl like you please answer me,” one fan asked.

“What a beautiful lady you are,” a second follower chimed in with the addition of two pink heart emoji.

“You are absolutely perfect,” another Instagrammer raved.

“The most beautiful,” one more fan added.