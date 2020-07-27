Casey Costelloe Gets Cheeky In A Skimpy White Bikini In Hutt Lagoon Throwback Snap

Casey Costelloe is ready to hit the road again.

The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the exciting news with her 796,000-plus followers that she would soon be heading out on a short trip through the East Coast of Australia after her plans of traveling to New Zealand were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the upcoming adventure, Casey shared a steamy snap from her vacation last year around the western coast of Australia.

The sizzling throwback was taken as while social media star visited Hutt Lagoon, as indicated by the upload’s geotag. She posed with her feet dipped in the stunning pink water that made for a gorgeous scene that seemed to stretch out endlessly around her. The sight was nothing short of breathtaking, however, it Casey herself that made the photo one not to miss, as she was showing some serious skin in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Casey looked smoking hot in the itty-bitty white two-piece that left very little to the imagination. She stood with her backside to the camera, effectively hiding most of the top half of her look but leaving her toned arms, shoulders, and back well on display. The garment’s thin, stringy straps, however, could still be seen in the shot. They were tied in a halter-style once around her neck and again around her rib cage, highlighting her slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the set made for a cheeky display, as its revealing thong cut left her peachy derriere exposed nearly in its entirety. The swimwear also allowed Casey to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, and accentuated her trim waist with its low-rise waistband.

To complete the barely-there look, the model added a set of dainty gold hoop earrings. She had her dirty-blond locks tied in a messy updo that was secured on top of her head with a white scrunchie, keeping her hair from falling down and hiding her striking features as the moment was captured.

The bootylicious flashback shot quickly proved to be a hit, racking up over 4,000 likes from fans after just six hours of going live. Dozens of her followers hit up the comments section to shower the star in compliments for her skin-baring display.

“Wow what a beautiful woman,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” quipped another fan.

“You are so hot,” a third admirer praised.

“That is a beautiful view,” added a fourth follower.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Casey’s feed for a more recent look at her incredible bikini body. On Saturday, the blond bombshell shared a beachside snap that captured her flaunting fit physique in a minuscule brown two-piece. That look proved extremely popular as well, racking up more than 7,200 likes and 248 comments to date.