Meghan McCain Gushes Over Sister-In-Law In Sweet Birthday Post

Meghan McCain gushed over her sister-in-law, Emily Domenech, in a sweet birthday post where she expressed her affection toward husband Ben’s sibling in honor of her special day. The television star remarked how lucky she was to know Emily in her comments, stating “I won the sister in law lottery with you.” She shared a series of older photos of the women having fun together.

The View panelist said that one of the best parts of marrying her husband was the opportunity to call Emily a sister. She then added five of the woman’s most positive attributes to the post to further her reasoning why she deserved a wonderful birthday. Meghan concluded her post by expressing how grateful she was for their relationship in the sweet share.

In the first of three slides, the women were pictured side-by-side. Emily and Meghan both donned trendy headbands in the first photo. Emily wore a black band that featured a twist atop her red hair. She paired that with a black shirt while Meghan wore red and a white and pearl hair accessory in her blonde tresses in a throwback photo taken during a night out in 2019.

In the second slide, the two clinked glasses and enjoyed an adult beverage during a dinner date. The family members both wore dark-colored outfits, Emily favored a classic looking garment with a high neckline and thick straps atop her shoulders. Meghan sported a black and white floral shirt.

In the final image, the two women stood face-to-face as they smiled brightly for a grainy pic.

Meghan married into the Domenech family in November 2017. She and Emily’s brother Ben will welcome their first child together this fall. Meghan shared her statements as a way to connect with her sister-in-law as she has quarantined throughout this pandemic as a way to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Fans of The View star expressed differing comments regarding Meghan’s share. Some made unfavorable comments regarding the cocktail in her hand while others used their forum to wish Emily a happy birthday and Meghan, good luck on her pregnancy.

“Oh my God she’s drinking while pregnant,” said one fan, leading Meghan to quickly respond that the photos she shared were taken prior to her pregnancy.

“So sweet. Happy day to your sister in law,” said a second follower.

“Happiness looks good on you,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Strong, smart, loving, beautiful people,” said a fourth fan in response to the images.