Qimmah Russo Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Black Bikini

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted a new snap to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, July 26, in which she showed off her killer physique in a bikini.

The fitness trainer wore a black top that featured a low, scooped neckline and two triangles of fabric across the chest. The shoulder straps included a gold buckle and extra strips of fabric covered in punched-out circles surrounded in gold. The eye was drawn to Qimmah’s cleavage, sculpted arms, and chiseled abdomen.

On her lower half, Qimmah sported matching black bottoms with the same buckle design as the top half of the suit. They rose high on her hips, ending just below her belly button where she showed off a glitzy piercing. The bottoms dipped in at the model’s pelvis, showing off plenty of skin along her hips and upper thighs. The fitness trainer wore her long, dark curls loose and flowing down her back and shoulders and flaunted a set of manicured nails.

In the snap, Qimmah stood against a red background and looked off toward a distant point with her lips slightly parted in a smile. She stood with one leg crossed over the other and her hip popped to the side, teasing a glimpse of her sculpted booty, while she pulled up on the waistband of the bikini bottoms.

In the caption of the photo, Qimmah penned an inspirational message to her 1.5 million followers. She instructed them to tell themselves to be strong and confident, speak kindly, love themselves, and believe in who they are. The model ended the caption with a shout out to photographer Shot By Sam who took the photo.

The post earned plenty of attention from Qimmah’s fans, gaining over 30,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day. Many of the commenters gushed over Qimmah’s enviable figure and left her compliments that included “hot,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous.” Others thanked her for her words of inspiration.

“Looking good sis. Keep inspiring,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hands down the prettiest woman on the gram!” another follower commented.

“You have an amazing body and you are so inspiring. Definitely body goals!” one more fan chimed in.

