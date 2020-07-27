Larsa Pippen Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Black Bikini

Larsa Pippen rocked a bikini for the second time this weekend, and her 1.9 million fans are grateful for her recent, skin-baring snaps. The Sunday update captured the mother-of-four in a skimpy black swimsuit.

In the sizzling new shot, the model posed outside on a balcony on what looked like a perfect day. In the caption of the post, Larsa told her fans that she was sunning, and a bright blue sky and sunshine illuminated the sky. Larsa stood on a balcony surrounded by a glass fence that revealed spectacular views of the beach, ocean, and a few homes.

She posed in profile and held one hand on the top of the balcony and tucked her opposite hand near her side. The former wife of Scottie Pippen placed one foot flat on the ground and the opposite foot in a tiptoe style on the wood planks as she flaunted her killer curves in a basic black bikini.

On her upper half, Larsa rocked a tiny top with a plunging neckline that offered free views off her ample bust. It had thin straps that featured small, white writing that was not able to be made out with the naked eye. The garment also showed off her trim shoulders and arms. The swimsuit was knotted in the middle, which helped draw even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot, and it had thin strings that stretched over her hips and accentuated her tiny midsection and waist. The front stopped a few inches below her navel and showcased her trim abs and small midsection. Larsa opted to go barefoot for the sizzling photo op and flaunted the bubblegum pink manicure on her tanned feet.

Larsa rocked a pair of tiny earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She pulled her long, dark tresses back in a high and flirty ponytail that spilled to the middle of her back. Larsa shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, black sunglasses that were worn on the bridge of her nose.

Fans have been loving the bikini-clad photo so far. More than 28,000 have double-tapped the picture while an additional 350-plus have left compliments.

“Hello beautiful how are you doing today,” one follower asked alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Wow, that beautiful view you look fantastic Larsa, love your hard work,” one follower commented on the shot.

“Lord have mercy @larsapippen absolutely stunning,” a third social media user wrote.