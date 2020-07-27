Maya Jama Shows Serious ‘Scenes’ In A Plunging Bikini In Ibiza

Maya's bikini snap brought in more than 1,500 comments after she took a private jet to the Spanish island.

British TV and radio presenter Maya Jama showed off the stunning scenery after she recently took a private jet to the Spanish island of Ibiza. The star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous new photo of herself in a pretty skimpy bikini while she posed on a balcony with a stunning view of the ocean behind her.

Maya looked every inch the superstar in the Sunday, July 26, upload as she flashed some skin and showed off all her hard work in the gym.

The 25-year-old star posed with both of her hands up on her head as her textured long, dark hair flowed down over her right shoulder.

As for her colorful bikini look, the host — who recently showed some serious skin in a see-through plunging crochet top and mini skirt — rocked a turquoise top that revealed her décolletage. It plunged pretty low at the chest and featured to strings that tied around the back of her neck.

Her slim middle and toned tummy was perfectly highlighted by a pair of matching bottoms. Maya rocked turquoise briefs that were high-waisted and sat only just below her navel. She pulled them up on either side of her torso to show off her jaw dropping curves.

She gave the camera a very sultry look as she titled her head slightly to her right while her skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

The star struck a pose on her knees on top of a large, round, outdoor lounger that was made out of wicker covered in beige cushions. Behind her was a stunning view of the Ibiza coast and blue ocean water that stretched for miles into the distance.

The comments section of the sizzling snap was flooded with praise for the True Love or True Lies host as the snap sent her followers into a frenzy.

“Fire Jama,” one person wrote with a fire, heart eye, and a red heart emoji.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

“Amazing scenes,” another comment read with several heart eye faces.

Another fan called Maya a “hot mama” with three fire symbols.

The sunny upload has so far brought in over 273,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

Maya’s new vacation snap came shortly after she used social media last month to tell fans how excited she was to be able to jet off again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that’s thrown many international trips into jeopardy.

That time, the former BBC Radio 1 presenter shared her hopes to head off on vacation again soon as shared a throwback video of herself as she posed in a mirror in a miniscule yellow bikini.