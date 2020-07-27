Demi Lovato Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Her Engagement To Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato shared three behind-the-scenes photos from her engagement to Max Ehrich with Instagram. These pics showed the moments when the actor asked the singer for her hand in marriage on July 23. Taken by a pal from behind a series of rocks, the sweet sequence showed Demi’s surprise as Max got down on one knee, after four months of dating, and asked the “Confident” singer to be his bride.

The pics were taken by Demi’s pal Angelo Kritikos, a photographer, who reportedly hid behind rocks as Demi was led to the perfect seaside spot before Max popped the question with a breathtaking ring that is reportedly worth $10 million.

In the first image, Demi stood in front of Max as he dropped to one knee. The scenery surrounding the couple was perfect. The sunset was captured just as Max declared his feelings for the woman who would be his wife. Standing on the shoreline as the water almost reached the couple, Demi was seen looking down at Max. She wore a stunning white dress that draped elegantly over her top and arms and ended in a slim-fitting skirt that reached the top of her knees.

The second pic showed the couple embracing. Demi’s white heels were seen in her right hand as she embraced Max after accepting his proposal. The actor, best known for his work on the soap opera The Young and the Restless as well as the series Under the Dome, wore a black T-shirt and pants, which provided a stark contrast against his fiancee in the pic.

In the third photo, the duo continued to embrace as the sunset lit up the sky behind them.

Demi was reportedly stunned at Max’s proposal. He had her close her eyes as he drove her to this particular spot to ask for her hand in marriage, wrote the singer in an Instagram post shared on July 25.

Fans of Demi and Max loved the behind-the-scenes pics, which captured the sweet love they share.

“So happy for you!! Soak up every moment. You deserve it all. You are amazing,” remarked one follower.

“I’m so so so so happy for you both. I’m still waiting for a romance like that,” said a second fan.

“We would love to see a proposal video. Is there one, did anyone capture that exact moment on video?” questioned a third follower.

“We love you so much and I’m so happy for you,” explained a fourth fan in the comments section of the post.