Brandi Glanville Shares ‘Receipts’ Of Text Exchange With Denise Richards Ahead Of Alleged Hookup Trip

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star provides proof that she stayed in her married friend's room during a trip to Northern California last year.

Brandi Glanville shared “receipts” of a text exchange with Denise Richards amid the controversy surrounding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars’ alleged hookup.

Brandi, who has been accused of “using” Denise to get her “diamond” back as a RHOBH star, posted receipts of a text thread she had with the Bold and the Beautiful star to her Twitter account.

Brandi prefaced the post by telling fans that during an overnight trip to Northern California last year Denise asked her to “specifically say” she was staying at the hotel across the way when she wasn’t.

“It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!” Brandi tweeted.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The Drinking and Dating author added that viewers will hear a conversation on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that proves she stayed in Denise’s bed, and she urged fans to “be patient” because all will be revealed on the Bravo reality show later this season.

Brandi then shared text messages that had her and Denise talking about sleeping arrangments during the trip. At one point, Denise told her that her pal Patrick Muldoon was staying in “the main hotel” and that there was a room available next to him. The mom of three then offered to let Brandi stay at her cottage if she wanted to save some money.

In the exchange, which can be seen below, Brandi said she would sleep on Denise’s couch if that was “cool” with her. The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen replied that she would have a bed brought in for Brandi because she had ” a big room.”

“Now f*ck off & stop tweeting me all these f*cking conspiracy theories calling me a liar! Watch the damn show!!” Brandi added after posting the messages.

In comments to the post, followers had mixed opinions on what the texts actually prove.

“Aye aye aye! Denise should just admit the truth & move on,” one follower wrote.

“She already has. She said that @BrandiGlanville is a liar,” another replied.

While others felt the texts corroborated what Brandi has been saying all along, others said it just proves that Denise was a good friend and instead of letting her sleep on a couch she got her a rollaway bed.

“I don’t think Denise at all denied that they stayed together,” one follower wrote.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that the former Bravo star claims she spent the night with the actress after being told she was in an open marriage with husband Aaron Phypers. The 49-year-old Wild Things actress has vehemently denied the story about the hookup.