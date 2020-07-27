Kaia Gerber Rocks A String Bikini To Reveal New Family Member: ‘Mama Loves You’

Kaia slipped into a bright yellow two-piece as she cuddled up the latest member of the Gerber family.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber slipped into a skimpy string bikini to introduce the world to her newest family member. The stunning 18-year-old, who’s the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her adorable new puppy and her flawless body to her 5.7 million followers.

The star gave the camera a coy smile as she held on to her fluffy, blond four-legged friend, who she revealed in the caption is named Milo.

In the first photo contained in the two snap upload, which she posted on Sunday, July 26, Kaia held up the pooch to her face with her left arm while she snapped the selfie with her right hand.

She proudly showed off some skin and her glowing all-over tan as she rocked a sunny triangle bikini top. The bright yellow number plunged pretty low at the chest and had a thin string around her torso and two more that she tied into a bow around the back of her neck.

The star — who recently shared a look at her glam shoot for Vogue Japan — also showed off her newly blond locks, as her highlighted hair was down and sat just above her shoulders. She also gave her followers a look at a tattoo on the side of her torso underneath her right arm and accessorized with a silver necklace and bracelet.

The second photo in the upload was an adorable shot of the puppy wearing a pair of dark human sunglasses, as Kaia playfully placed her specs over his eyes.

In the caption, the star revealed that she adopted her dog from a rescue center as she gave a shout out to the Los Angeles based Labelle Foundation, which she also tagged in her upload.

Kaia then welcomed the canine to the family in her message and sweetly told him, “mama loves you.”

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new addition.

“Thank you for rescuing!!” one person commented.

“Beautiful always,” another said with a blue heart emoji.

“Puppy love is so great. Enjoy Milo the cutie pie,” a third comment read.

Kaia’s post has received 366,000 likes in the first 11 hours since she shared it.

But this isn’t the first time she’s cuddled up to a dog in a bikini on social media.

The supermodel previously had a snuggle with two puppies, one of which appeared to be Milo, in a snap she shared with her fans last month. That picture showed her as she sat down on the grass and held the dogs up to her chest in a pretty skimpy black-and-white zebra-print two-piece during a very sunny day.