Jimi Hendrix’s Rare Sunburst Electric Guitar Hits The Auction Block With Minimum Bid Of $50K

The iconic instrument is up for auction as the 50th anniversary of the rock legend's death approaches.

Jimi Hendrix’s guitar from the early 1960s will hit the auction block just ahead of the 50th anniversary of his death.

The late music legend’s Japanese Sunburst electric guitar will be up for bid via GWS Auctions starting August 8. The rare piece was used by Hendrix after he returned home from Fort Campbell after serving in the U.S. Army in 1962, according to TMZ.

The instrument was owned by Hendrix shortly after a period in his life during which he was so broke that he pawned his guitar and his friends got him a new one.

In an interview with the auction site, seen here, Jimi’s brother Leon Hendrix said his rock star sibling left the guitar at a friend’s house in Harlem, New York in the mid-1960s when he moved to London. It is currently in “well-loved condition” with no strings in order to preserve its original state when found.

The early 1960s Japanese Sunburst Electric Guitar will come with a letter of provenance and video from Leon, who will also consider a private lunch with the winning bidder. The guitar lot will also include a notarized letter from Hendrix’s New Yorker friend with whom he left this guitar.

The starting bid is $50,000, but the rare piece is expected to sell for much more.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The historic guitar sale will take place less than two months before the 50th anniversary of Hendrix’s death in London. Nostalgia for the legendary singer and guitarist known for the hits “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “The Wind Cries Mary” with his famous band The Jimi Hendrix Experience already seems to be hitting new heights as the sad anniversary date approaches.

Last week it was announced that a new online store will offer music and exclusive authorized merchandise for Hendrix fans. The newly launched Authentic Hendrix Shop will feature clothes, accessories, and other collectibles, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Some of the merch featured in the shop include an Army jacket with the artwork from the iconic Axis: Bold as Love album cover, hoodies and tees with the logo from the rocker’s group Band of Gypsys, “Excuse Me” and “Monterey” tee-shirts, Hendrix-themed baseball caps, beanies, and a selection of very 2020 face masks and gaiters emblazoned with phrases such as “Voodoo Child'” and “Are You Experienced.”

Hendrix died on September 18, 1970 at age 27, the same age that fellow 1960s rock stars Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Brian Jones, and many other music legends died.