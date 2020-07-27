Gabriella Abutbol Exposes Tan Lines In A Strapless Pink Bikini While Using A Pressure Washer

Gabriella Abutbol revealed that her garage was dirty, so she decided to do something about it.

Gabriella Abutbol showed her fans that the life of a model isn’t always glamorous in her latest funny video. However, the popular social media influencer looked fabulous in a pretty pink bikini while she did a little dirty work.

Last week, Gabriella shared a video on Instagram that was aimed at her critics. Some internet trolls have seemingly complained about the promotional content that she creates for Bang Energy drink, even though many of her followers find her work entertaining and hilarious. Gabriella responded to her critics by showing off the lavish lifestyle that she gets to enjoy thanks to her paid partnerships with brands. She floated around in her huge pool, danced on top of her outdoor barbecue grill, and relaxed outside on a lounger.

This week, Gabriella revealed that she doesn’t just play around in a swimsuit all day, but she was rocking a cute two-piece in her Bang Energy promo. Her bubblegum-colored top was a strapless bandeau with a large silver ring in the center of the bust. The piece of hardware created a break in her stretchy top that exposed a small window of cleavage. The garment’s design also revealed the tan lines from a different bikini that had thin shoulder straps.

Gabriella’s matching bottoms featured a wide V front, ties on the sides, and two smaller silver ring embellishments. The bathing suit showcased the athletic model’s lean legs and taut midriff, as well as her ample assets. She wore her long dark hair pulled back, save for two tendrils that were left down on both sides of her face.

Her video was shot in her garage, and she immediately explained why she chose this setting.

“As you can see, my garage floor is dirty,” she said. “So you know what I did? I went to the store. I got my own little pressure washer, and I’m going to clean it.”

Gabriella guzzled down some of her energy drink before getting started. First, she had to read the instruction manual so that she could put the machine together. When this was done, she started cleaning. Things seemed to be going great until she “pressure washered” her toe, but she didn’t let this stop her from getting her floor sparkling clean. She did, however, have to take a break when her arms got tired. The model sat down outside underneath a tree before resuming her task.

As of this writing, Gabriella’s upload has garnered over 13,000 likes and 200 comments.

“I was like she’s totally gonna hurt herself even though she looks really good, and sure enough you hurt your toe,” read one response to her post.

“You are so cute, crazy, fun and you look amazing in a pink bikini! Lol,” wrote another fan.

“Love your tan lines,” a third message read.

“One of the hottest things I’ve ever seen,” declared a fourth admirer.