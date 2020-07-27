Lucy Hale Wears A Jacket With Nothing Underneath In New Instagram Snap

Lucy Hale has been sharing a series of daring photos on her Instagram recently and her latest one may just be the best yet. The Pretty Little Liars star posed in a chic, yet sexy outfit and she looked amazing.

The brunette bombshell was sitting in a wooden chair in the Instagram snap that was posted on Sunday wearing a mint green pantsuit. The whole outfit wasn’t shown in the photo as it just featured Lucy’s upper half, but it didn’t really matter. She seemed to demand attention anyway, especially since she wasn’t wearing anything underneath her suit jacket The over sized piece featured two large buttons on the front, as well as large pockets on each side. The jacket was slipped off of one shoulder exposing her chest and slender shoulder. The neckline dipped down low enough to show off plenty of skin.

The matching pants could barely be seen in the pic. Lucy had one arm down over her leg, while her other one was propped up on the chair with her head leaning against her hand. Lucy was staring directly into the camera with piercing eyes and a sultry look on her face.

Her short dark hair was styled with her bangs pulled back into an unusual high bun. There were two hair clips with white pearls adorning them added to the top of her locks. She gave kudos to Kristin Ess for creating her gorgeous hairstyle. The 31-year-old actress had extra-large hoop earrings gracing her ears that also had pearls attached.

Lucy’s dramatic eyes seemed to be a focal point in the snapshot as well. Her dark eyeliner added to the full effect of drama that was clearly what she was shooting for. Her lips were covered in a medium color of lipstick that gave her a bit of a pouty look, thanks to makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan.

Lucy’s 24.7 million Instagram followers seemed to adore her latest look. There were plenty of heart and fire emojis to go around. She brought plenty of heat with a series of unique photos with various looks. Each one was different and depicted the entertainer in a different way every time.

Lucy has been rumored to have hooked up with Colton Underwood. They have been seen recently taking hikes together and just hanging out, although neither one of them has confirmed anything just yet. This could very well be a romance in the early stages of blooming.