Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly Supportive Of Daughter Gia’s Nose Job & Her New Boyfriend

Gia Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, has undergone quite a few changes as of late. Between getting a nose job and unveiling her new boyfriend, the 19-year-old has stayed plenty busy, and Hollywood Life has the exclusive scoop on how Teresa feels about it all.

According to an insider, Teresa is very supportive of her daughter, and she was fine with her decision to get plastic surgery, although she thinks Gia was gorgeous before the rhinoplasty, too.

“Gia is 19 and can make her own decisions about her looks. She thought she was beautiful before and thinks it looks great. She doesn’t think she needs anything else done and finds her perfect the way she is.”

Teresa was actually in the photograph Gia used to unveil the results of her nose job on her Instagram page earlier this month. The college student revealed how happy she was with her new nose and said that it had been an insecurity of hers for a while.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond,” Teresa commented.

As for Gia’s new beau, Christian Carmichael, the source spilled that Teresa really likes him. The young pair recently made their relationship “Instagram official.”

“Teresa is a really big fan of Gia’s boyfriend. She likes him a lot. Teresa finds Gia’s boyfriend to be a very nice guy who treats her well and she’s happy to see her happy and enjoying life,” they said.

Christian and Gia met at Rutger’s University, where they both attend. The insider said things were going well for the couple despite them having to leave school early due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All in all, Gia is doing well, but the insider did say she’s missing her father quite a bit these days.

Joe was deported back to his home of Italy back in October 2019. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made it difficult for the Giudice family to reconnect due to the many travel restrictions.

He also revealed his thoughts on his daughter’s decision to get the cosmetic procedure. The Inquisitr reported that Joe was initially skeptical of her choice because he was worried about her having to go under anesthesia and having to be in the hospital amid the pandemic.

However, he eventually came around to the idea and said he was supportive, although, like his estranged wife, he feels his girls are all beautiful without surgery.