‘Big Brother’ Twitter Erupts Over New Cast Rumors And Delay Of Houseguest Reveal

Big Brother Twitter has officially lost its mind… in the best way. Around 8 p.m. EST, #BB22 was one of the top trending topics in the United States with over 12,000 tweets, and the show hasn’t even debuted yet. The houseguests for the second All-Stars season were rumored to be revealed tomorrow which caused the fandom to go into a complete frenzy, as new cast shake-ups began to emerge.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the most recent rumored cast list included Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Josh Martinez, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, Hayden Moss, Daniele Donato, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Janelle Pierzina. Popular Big Brother spoiler account, RealityBBQ, dropped a bombshell on Twitter on Sunday night, which claimed Josh and Kaycee have possibly been erased from the list. This means two alternates would move in to take their spots, but the insider claimed they didn’t want to reveal who it would be just yet.

Another rumor which took the fandom by storm suggested that Nicole is the reason Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur were withdrawn from the list. The two BB greats were rumored to be on the cast before All-Stars was even officially announced, but the Season 18 allegedly put a stop to that. The rumor, which was shared by Twitter user @DylanDoez, said she went to production and told them the pair were building an alliance and strategizing behind the scenes, which caused them to get dropped.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Derrick and fellow BB veteran Chris “Swaggy C” Williams both confirmed later Sunday night that the rumor did not hold water.

“But I will say this: there is ZERO truth to the rumor that Nicole had anything to do with me not being on the show..” the Breaking Homicide star tweeted.

“I was on the phone for an hour with Derrick a month ago. Bro told me his daughter didn’t want him to go. So he’s not gonna go. He said that THEN. Zero merit to the rumor, I can confirm,” Swaggy C commented.

The comments by the two men suggest the former winner was approached about the show, but he ended up turning it down for personal reasons. Dan jumped into the #BB22 frenzy as well but did not comment on being let go by production.

Been tagged in #BB22 rumors regarding my participation…none of them are remotely close to the truth. I understand the thirst for cast ☕️ is unquenchable right now but tomorrow we find out who the players are! Everyone just chill & be nice to the HGs (and each other) ???? — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) July 26, 2020

Now it’s also being reported that the cast will not be revealed tomorrow as it was planned to. Longtime Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass has deleted a tweet that suggested the big reveal would happen Monday. Other spoiler pages are also saying it has been pushed back, as well as the first set of interviews the houseguests were set to record on Wednesday.