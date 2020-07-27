Fans Think Jessa Duggar May Be Expecting Another Baby

Jessa Duggar already has three kids, but many fans are wondering if she could possibly be expecting baby number 4 so soon after her last child. Her youngest, Ivy Jane Seewald, just had her first birthday in May. Thanks to a recent YouTube clip that she posted on Saturday, her followers believe that she is pregnant again.

The Counting On star has three children ages 4 and under with husband Ben, so it may not come as a complete surprise if they would make an announcement in the next year. However, Duggar fans think that they have spotted a baby bump on Jessa. The video in question was taken back in May during Ivy Jane’s birthday celebration. The adorable little girl had a smash cake in front of her and her extended family were all trying to coax her to dig into it and enjoy the sweetness.

Jessa was standing right there front and center as she watched over her daughter. Even though her face wasn’t shown, her tummy was in full view as moved around the table. The reality star wore a denim skirt along with a rust-colored top that appeared to be longer in the front and shorter on the sides. The shirt was a bit baggy and that has caused quite a few people to question whether she is carrying another bundle of joy.

“Are you wearing a maternity shirt? If so, congratulations!” one fan asked.

“Yes Jessa looks like she has a baby bump. Maybe I’m wrong,” someone else suggested.

“And expecting # 4,” another follower remarked.

TLC Press

Others were also convinced that there was another hint that Jessa could be pregnant again. Among all the chitter-chatter from the Duggar clan during Ivy’s party, Jim Bob was heard in the background mentioning something that sounded an awful lot like they were at a gender reveal party, not a birthday celebration.

“This will tell us if it’s a boy or girl,” the family patriarch said.

Most people figured that he was just joking around because his granddaughter was being so gentle with the smash cake. Others were convinced that he had just confirmed that Jessa’s next child is on the way. Either way, she has yet to make any kind of announcement.

Whether she really is pregnant or not, it’s likely that Jessa may catch wind of the fan speculations and say one way or the other. She is never afraid to speak out when she feels the need to.