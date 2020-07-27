Kate Beckinsale Tugs On Her Tiny Bandeau Top Before Recreating ‘Dirty Dancing’ Scene In Birthday Video

Kate Beckinsale thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday by giving her 4.3 million Instagram followers a special gift. In a funny video, the Underworld actress recreated a famous scene from the movie Dirty Dancing. Her dance partner didn’t make an appearance until the end of the short clip, and many of her fans were delighted by the big reveal.

For her performance, Kate showed her viewers that she can look just as incredible in a trendy bandeau top as women half her age. She teamed her strapless black bralette with a pair of high-waisted black pants and a wide belt of the same dark color. The actress’ glossy brunette hair was styled in glamorous waves.

Kate’s video was filmed in her kitchen from behind a counter covered with gorgeous floral bouquets. The colorful arrangements of roses, tulips, and other flowers were likely birthday gifts.

Before she began busting a move, Kate tugged the sides of her top up to make sure that it was securely in place. She then proceeded to seductively roll her hips as she stared straight ahead with a seductive expression on her face. After a few rolls, she stopped and placed her hands out in front of her with her palms up. She then used her fingers to make it appear as though she was encouraging her dance partner to move towards her.

After making this motion a few times, she quickly moved forward herself. The camera followed her to reveal that one of her famous felines, Clive, was sitting on her kitchen island near the sink. Kate scooped the fluffy Persian up and held him above her head to create her own version of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s iconic lift scene from the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing.

Kate briefly held the kitty up as he stared down at her, then she lowered him a bit so that she could give him a kiss on the nose. After lifting him back up, she turned to the camera and flashed a big smile at her viewers.

In the caption of her post, Kate thanked everyone who helped make her day extra special, and her fans responded to her Instagram upload with their own form of thanks. They rewarded her post with over 81,000 likes and 3,000 comments in just one hour.

“Happy 21st birthday!” quipped one commenter.

“You stopped aging at 35,” another fan remarked.

“I greatly envy the life of this cat,” a third admirer wrote.

“I really was expecting the cat to run and jump right into your arms,” stated a fourth viewer.

This isn’t the first time one of Kate’s entertaining social media videos has featured dancing and a kitty. She’s also danced to a Bananarama song while her other Persian, Willow, chilled out in her beloved banana-shaped cat bed.