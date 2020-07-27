Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Incredible Cleavage In Plunge Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss shared a sexy new photo with her Instagram followers today and she rocked a leopard-print bodysuit with a plunge neckline. The ensemble placed her cleavage on show and she struck a flirty pose on a white platform.

The model sat on top of a tall step and propped herself up with her left hand as she brushed her fingers through her hair with her other hand. She also parted her legs slightly and allowed her right foot to dangle over the edge.

Ashley’s leopard-print bodysuit had long, flowing sleeves and a tighter fit around her chest and waist. She completed her look with a pair of light tan open toe heels and accessorized simply with a choker necklace. It was a light gold tone with a piece of circular hardware in the center. Ashley added a couple of tags in the post of brands including Yandy and Fantasy Lingerie.

The sensation wore her hair down in luxurious, large curls that were brushed behind her back. She glanced down at the camera with her lips parted in a hint of a flirty smile.

The lighting of the photo was mainly a purple tone, with her shadow highlighted in green and red hues. The colored lighting flattered her skin and her deep tan was credited to FakeBakeUSA, a sunless tanning salon in Hollywood.

Ashley also gave credit to a couple of people that made the image possible, including photographer Brittany Lorraine and the makeup and hair stylist Allison Pynn.

The share was posted an hour ago and it’s received over 5,700 likes so far. Her followers rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“Seriously…you are my girl crush!” exclaimed a devotee.

“Love your confidence your [sic] so inspiring,” gushed a second admirer.

“Oh okkkkkk Ashley yasssssssssssss,” raved a third fan.

Others took note of her caption.

“When you get to where you want to go. Stop, so I can embrace the view. Like this one,” wrote another social media user.

Yesterday, Ashley shared another update, that time of herself in a colorful dress. She posed in front of an infinity pool with an expansive view of a body of water flanked by green hills. Her dress had a high halter-style cut and it hugged her waist and curvy hips. The abstract graphics included bright blue, orange, and purple tones. She placed her hand on the side of the wall and put her other hand on her hip as she smiled.