Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins Enjoy A Day Out On Luke Bryan’s Boat

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins shared a sweet photo of their Sunday adventure.

Country music singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins spent Sunday, July 26 soaking up the sun and fishing on fellow hit country music singer Luke Bryan’s boat. Rhett took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of he and his wife enjoying the day out on the water.

The famous couple posed at the back of the boat, a bright blue sky and dazzling ocean waves visible behind them. Akins sported a tribal print bikini top with the classic triangular shape design and a pair of high waisted, light wash denim shorts. The 30-year-old mom of three looked stunning as she beamed for the camera, a blue baseball cap with a fish on it perched atom her head. She wore her long blond hair in two french braids and appeared to be going makeup free. She smiled for the camera, flashing her ultra white teeth.

Meanwhile, Rhett went shirtless and sported a pair of black swim trunks. He shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses with blue lenses as well as a sporty wristwatch. His curly dark hair blew in the wind as he turned to smile at the camera. Both Rhett and Akins held a fishing pole securely in one hand as they posed for the photo, the bright sun beaming down on them.

In his caption, Rhett expressed his gratitude for Bryan for allowing he and his wife to enjoy the boat today. The sweet post quickly racked up the likes, surpassing 200,000 in less than an hour. The popular singer boasts a total of 4.2 million followers on the platform overall. His many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment him on the cute snapshot as well as to share how much they admire he and Akins.

“Lauren looks wonderful postpartum. Your family is very, very beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“She looks amazing she snapped right back,” remarked another fan, referencing how great Akins looked following the birth of her third child.

“That’s awesome glad you guys got out to do some fishing!” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Akins and Rhett, share three children together, two being biological and one adopted. Their eldest daughter Willa was adopted from Uganda after Akins went there on a mission trip. The couple previously opened up about the adoption process during a candid episode of The Kelly Clarkson show earlier this year. Clarkson was moved to tears upon hearing the sweet story.