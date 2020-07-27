Georgia Steel Showcases Booty In Black Thong Bikini In Bali

Georgia Steel took to her Instagram page today to share a sultry new snap from Bali, and she put her bare booty on show. Her tiny black thong bikini allowed her to show off her incredible figure and she posed at Tanah Lot, a well-known rock formation.

She stood with her back facing the camera with her right leg crossed in front. She placed her hands by her sides and glanced over her left shoulder with a flirty smile on her face and her lips slightly parted.

Her bikini top peeked through and the angle revealed the elaborate back of the ensemble with a tie that she made into a bow in the center. Her matching bottoms had a high-waisted fit and a thong-cut. In addition to her derrière, her toned arms and legs were also visible, and her tanned skin looked flawless.

Georgia wore her locks up in a casual high bun, and joked about it in the caption. She accessorized her look with several pieces of jewelry, including a couple of necklaces, sparkling drop earrings, and a ring. Some of her necklaces fell down her upper back and her earrings featured a light-colored gem in the center with sparkling accents on the border. She also sported a watch on her left wrist and she had a French manicure.

Behind Georgia were views of palm trees and other green vegetation, and the ocean. The photo was taken on a day with partially cloudy skies, and the sunlight fell on the beauty and lit up the side of her figure.

The snap has received over 74,000 likes in the past eight hours, and her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“OMG look who it is, my princess is slayin’,” gushed a follower.

Others took note of her caption.

“I still think you look good,” complimented a second devotee.

“Your hair is perfect hunni XXXXXXXX,” wrote a third supporter.

“Nobody is looking at the hair lol,” joked another fan, with their comment echoed by many others.

Georgia tantalized her social media followers with another sexy snap that she posted on September 22, 2019. She was lying on her side in a black lacy top that showed off her cleavage. The update looked to be a selfie, and she gave a hint of a pout. She wore her hair down and brushed over her right shoulder.

Her ensemble featured thick straps and scalloped lacy edging that brought attention to her chest, and her pink manicure was visible.