Zach And Tori Roloff Hit The Beach For Romantic 5-Year Anniversary Trip

Zach and Tori Roloff have finally ventured out of the home, leaving their coronavirus isolation and taking a romantic trip to the beach to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary.

Tori took to Instagram to share some pictures of the trip to Cannon Beach, Oregon, this weekend, showing the couple sitting together on a beachside deck as she laid a kiss on his cheek. Tori wrote that she enjoyed the weekend away with her “husbabe” and was grateful for the good weather and the chance to get out of the house.

Zach also took to his Instagram stories to show the couple biking on the beach together.

The Roloffs, who were married in June 2015, also shared some social media tributes to their big day. Zach posted a series of pictures from their time together including a black-and-white snap from their wedding day. Tori shared her own video from their wedding day, and also post a picture of the pair together that included a heartfelt caption about their time together.

“5 years ago I made the easiest decision of my life,” she wrote. “To marry Zach. I have learned more in the past 5 years than I feel like I have in my last 29. I am so thankful for Zach’s guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids.”

“He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day. There’s no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger. I love you so much babe uh. Let’s keep this thing rolling. Happy anniversary!”

The pictures were a big hit with fans of the Little People Big World couple, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and scores of comments sending well-wishes for their big anniversary. The Roloffs have been open about sharing family life with their followers, frequently taking to social media to share pictures of their growing brood, giving updates during Tori’s pregnancies, and letting their fans in on some intimate family moments.

The trip was a big step forward for the two, who have been staying mostly at home during the coronavirus crisis. As The Inquisitr reported, Tori had previously shared a series of photos of the family hunkering down in their home and shared that she was happy to be in isolation with them. The post included some sweet snaps of the couple’s two children and their dog, a Bernese mountain dog named Murphy.