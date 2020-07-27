NBA Rumors: Clippers, Thunder Could Engage In Another Blockbuster Deal Involving Chris Paul And Steven Adams

After a successful negotiation involving Paul George last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder could engage in another blockbuster deal in the 2020 NBA offseason. The Thunder may no longer have a superstar to offer, but they still have plenty of quality veterans that could make the Clippers a more competitive team next year. In the proposed trade scenario by Gus Martin of Fadeaway World, the Clippers would be sending a trade package that includes Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell (sign-and-trade), Ivica Zubac, Rodney McGruder, and Mfiondu Kabengele/Terance Mann to the Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul and Steven Adams.

“The Clippers salary cap is mostly set for next season as they have almost all of their roster signed for the near future. Who they’ll lose is Sixth Man of the Year candidate Montrezl Harrell. They have his Bird rights but can’t afford to keep him, so the team’s best bet is to organize a sign-and-trade. Los Angeles did a blockbuster deal last summer with the Thunder for George and dealing with that organization again would be the most beneficial avenue for them. Harrell would have to agree to a sign-and-trade for the deal to work, so George, Leonard, Paul and Adams would all have to be on board.”

Adams and Paul would be intriguing acquisitions for the Clippers this fall. Adams would immediately address the team’s need of a starting-caliber center who could go up against dominant big men from other legitimate title contenders like Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). He may not be on the same level as those players, but he is capable of limiting their productions on the offensive end of the floor.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the proposed trade would allow the Clippers to bring back a familiar face in Los Angeles. Before he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017, CP3 played for the Clippers for six consecutive seasons where Doc Rivers was already their head coach. At 35, Paul still has plenty of gas left in his tank and could still help a legitimate title contender.

He may be older and has dealt with numerous injuries but with his current performance, he’s clearly a much better point guard than Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams. This season, CP3 has managed to show a glimpse of his old self, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite their controversial breakup in 2017, Paul would definitely love to be traded back to the Clippers. Unlike his current situation in Oklahoma City, joining forces with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles would give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title.