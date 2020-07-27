Angeline Varona Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Black Bodysuit

On Sunday, July 26, Instagram model Angeline Varona took to her page and shared yet another skin-baring snapshot to titillate her 2.6 million followers.

In the picture, Angeline could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that allowed her to show some serious skin. The ensemble included a low-cut, rounded neckline that put her enviable cleavage on full display.

In addition to that, the ensemble boasted high-cut leg openings, allowing Angeline to provide her admirers with an eyeful of her sexy thighs.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in soft curls, swept them to one side, and let her long locks cascade over her shoulder and arm.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a pair of stud earrings, a ring, and a friendship bracelet on one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. For the shoot, Angeline could be seen sitting in a room, atop a bed which had white sheets and cushions on it.

To pose, the hottie pressed her legs together and sat in an upright position. She tilted her head, ran her fingers over her locks, lightly touched her neck, flashed a small smile, and gazed right at the camera.

In the caption, Angeline endorsed the live video dating app Clover and asked her fans to visit the link provided in her bio if they wished to talk to a “cutie.”

Within six hours of going live, the sexy photo amassed more than 62,000 likes. Many of Angeline’s ardent followers also took to the comments sections and shared about 560 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and beautiful facial features.

“You are just so perfect love!” one of her fans commented.

“But what if the cutie I want to talk to is you, beautiful?” another user chimed in.

“What a magnificent picture! I swear you could be on the cover of Sports Illustrated or something!” a third admirer shared their opinion.

“You have such big, beautiful, and mesmerizing…..eyes,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the image, including Sara Natividad, Yaslen Clemente, Nicole Borda, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Lily Adrianne.

The 27-year-old model often teases fans with her skin-baring snapshots that she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 9, she dropped another steamy photo on her timeline in which she rocked a revealing red bathing suit.