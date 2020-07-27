Danielley Ayala Flaunts Chest In Unbuttoned Sheer Shirt

Danielley Ayala has only shared two new Instagram updates in the past week, and they’ve both been eye-catching. In her newest update, she showed off her chest in a a sheer, unbuttoned shirt.

There were two new photos in the series, and she posed on a porch in front of a red building. In the first snap, Danielley stood angled towards the camera with her right leg out and her hands raised in the air. She gave a huge smile as she gazed at the camera with her locks partially obscuring her face.

Her ensemble included a matching set of a long-sleeved shirt and leggings. The brown outfit had white-and-orange graphics of a woman’s torso, and her top featured small lapels. She managed to show off her chest as her underboob was hard to miss, and alluded to the vintage vibe of the ensemble in the caption.

The model tagged the photo with the brand Inamorata Woman, one that’s run by popular model Emily Ratajkowski.

Danielley wore her hair down in a casual middle part with soft waves that cascaded around her shoulders. She placed her left band by her ear and her light-colored manicure was visible.

Beside her was an open black doorway with glass panes, and inside was a modern white bathtub.

The bright light fell on her and left her hair glowing.

The second snap was of Danielley standing in the same spot with her hands raised in the air again, except she looked down with a huge smile.

The post has been live for eight hours so far and her admirers liked it over 161,800 times so far. The comments section was also packed with positive messages.

“You are gorgeous Happy sunday,” raved a fan.

“Give me that outfit!!!! You look so cute love it,” gushed a second social media user.

“I love this so much,” declared another devotee.

Others took note of her caption.

“‘Ohhh behave’ jajajaj…Austin powers,” wrote a fourth follower, apparently inspired by the word “groovy.”

And on June 25, Danielley showcased her incredible figure in a bikini for a sexy selfie. She stood in a modern bathroom with a large walk-in shower behind her. Her black bikini top featured strips of fabric that hugged her chest and left her sideboob and cleavage on show. She wore her hair down in a side part and smiled with her lips closed as she looked at her phone screen. The uncovered windows revealed a courtyard with a tree.