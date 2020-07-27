Miranda Lambert Celebrates A Huge Milestone In A Blue Polka Dot Bikini Top & Short Shorts

Miranda Lambert has reason to celebrate.

Miranda Lambert is in a celebratory mood this weekend. The country music sensation just had her recent single, “Bluebird,” hit number 1 on the Billboard charts. This is her first time in the top spot in 8 years and she is ecstatic. She celebrated her special milestone by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram saying how humbled and blessed she was. She also added two photos, one of which seemed to depict her mood perfectly.

The “Tin Man” singer had previously mentioned how hard it has been these past few months dealing with not being able to go out on tour. This new Instagram share came from her heart as Miranda said how she is “celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom.” She didn’t stop there either. She went on to celebrate country music and everyone who has been involved in helping her get to where she is right now, including her fans. She also gave a huge thanks to all those who worked hard into making her recent album, “Bluebird,” so successful.

The first of the two photos had Miranda in her “Bluebird” outfit full of glitter and feathers that she wore in the music video. She was sitting in a cage and singing her heart out. But it was the second snapshot that seemed to be the real Miranda.

She was sitting in a pink chair sipping on some kind of drink through a straw. The blond bombshell was chilling in a blue bikini top with white polka dots. It was a halter-style number that tied around her neck. She paired it with short denim shorts that showed off her slender legs. Miranda was barefoot sitting with her legs crossed. Her dark sunglasses and red bandanna on her head completed her cool ensemble.

Although the back of her head wasn’t completely shown, she appeared to have her hair styled into a high bun. There was a table right beside her with an umbrella attached, as well as an empty matching chair on the other side. The patio set was situated on a fake grass carpet.

The backdrop for the photo consisted of a wooded area that opened up into a wide open space. The surroundings of the Instagram snap may have hinted that it was taken at her Tennessee home.

Miranda and her husband Brandon just added another new member to their family. While they were out on the road traveling recently, the married duo discovered a small kitten alongside the road and decided to bring it home with them. They named the furry creature Tequila.