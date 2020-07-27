Kendall Jenner Stuns While Sipping Wine By The Ocean In New Photo

Kendall Jenner stunned in a a green sun dress in her lastest Instagram post.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, to share a stunning photo of herself enjoying a laid back summer day by the ocean. The 24-year-old reality television personality looked extra relaxed as she sipped on a glass of white wine while taking in the gorgeous scenery.

Jenner wore a form fitting green sundress that fell just above her knees. The dress featured swirl designs and showed off her thin, highly toned figure. She wore a pair of retro style sunglasses with dark lenses and shielded her face from the sun with an extra wide-brimmed sun hat.

She wore her dark brown hair down straight and flashed a serious expression while taking a sip from her glass. A small white purse could be seen hanging on the top of the chair she was sitting on.

Jenner sat at a wooden table on a deck area situated on a hill overlooking the water. A large patio umbrella shielded her from the strong California sun. Tall grass and wildflowers were visible behind her, adding to the picturesque background. The dazzling blue ocean waters appeared calm and some puffy white clouds could be seen in the sky.

The supermodel’s post quickly racked up a plethora of likes, earning 1.2 million in just over an hour. Jenner has one of the highest followings on the entire Instagram platform, currently sitting at an incredible 135 million followers and averaging between 5 and 6 million likes a post. She’s not afraid to show some skin, frequently showing off her incredible figure in bikini snapshots.

For this particular photo, her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks as well as to share how much they admire her. Others tried to catch her attention or earn a reply back.

“Yes! So elegant! love this Kendall,” wrote one fan of the model’s.

“Commenting on every post until Kendall marries me,” commented a rather enthusiastic fan.

Other fans reached out in hope of getting information regarding where Jenner purchased her ensemble.

“Love the dress!!!! Where’s it from?” asked one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, have their own clothing line which is available through PacSun. The line is called Kendall +Kylie. They recently strongly denied allegations that they don’t properly pay employees located in Bangladesh. They denied any association to the company Global Brands Group, which has come under fire for unethical buying practices.