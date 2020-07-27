Joey King Slays In Sequined Miniskirt And Sheer Top In Photos Dedicated To Her ‘Twitter Haters’

Joey King rocked a designer outfit and a pair of gold high heels for a set of stunning snapshots.

Joey King dazzled her fans by rocking a chic designer outfit that showed off her shapely legs. The Kissing Booth star also used her set of stunning modeling shots to deliver a visual message to her haters on Twitter.

In a set of photos that she uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, Joey, 20, showed the internet trolls that she wasn’t letting them get to her by looking confident and in control in a look from Valentino. Her outfit included a miniskirt covered with glittering sequins. The garment’s base color was black, and it featured a large gold checked pattern. The skirt had an A-line silhouette with a high-rise waist.

Joey wore a matching cropped jacket with long sleeves and an open front. Underneath it, she sported a completely sheer top. All that could be seen of the diaphanous garment were a few soft shadows created by its folds. The actress also rocked a black bra or bralette.

Joey completed her ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights and gold stiletto sandals. Her luxurious footwear featured a thick, cuff-like ankle strap and a slinkier toe strap. She accessorized her flashy outfit with a pair of statement drop earrings with teardrop-shaped, amber-colored gemstones. She also carried a square gold handbag with a top handle.

The Act star wore her glossy brunette mane styled with a soft wave. Thick bangs covered her forehead, and the lighting of her photo shoot brought out the warm tones in her gorgeous hair color.

For her first photo, Joey sat on a stark gray floor with a matching backdrop. Her right leg was folded in front of her, and her left knee was up. Her arms were wrapped around her thigh. In the second shot, she was standing with her right foot crossed in front of her left. She had her chin tilted up, and one hand was raised up as if she’d just tugged on a strand of hair. She was giving the camera a sultry, somewhat intense look.

The final image was a closeup of Joey sitting down. It provided a clear view of one of her gleaming earrings, but her sparkling blue eyes were the real show stealers. She was gazing off to the side with a dreamy expression on her face.

Joey’s Instagram pics have amassed over 1.9 million views and counting so far. It also didn’t take long for thousands of comments to come pouring in.

“You’re so damn BEAUTIFUL,” read one message.

“Unreal. These are gorgeous,” remarked another fan.

“Foxy lady!!!” gushed a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the style star also wowed her fans with the look that she rocked to the Golden Globes. It was an Iris Van Herpen design with laser-cut details that had some fans saying that it made them dizzy to look at it.