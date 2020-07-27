Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely Never Returning To Royal Duties After Bombshell Book, Report Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be officially in a trial period after stepping away from their royal that allows for the prospect of a return, but a new report claims that the couple will likely never come back to their spot in the royal family thanks to a damaging new book.

The events leading up to their decision to step back from royal duties and move away from England are the subject of an upcoming tell-all book called Finding Freedom, The Daily Mail noted. The book reportedly delves into the hurt feelings and “soured relationships” that have been kept private so far, and insiders say it will likely make it more difficult for the couple to repair ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

‘The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family, but it’s hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as ‘hybrid’ royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US,” a person close to the family told the British news outlet.

Another source added that while the pair are in something of a review period that is yet to be further discussed, it “doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now.” With the private matters between Harry and other royals to become public, the rift is only likely to continue growing, the source said.

As The Inquisitr reported, the upcoming tell-all has already been making waves. Excerpts published in The Times and Sunday Times on Saturday claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan felt upset at being overshadowed and passed over for prominent duties.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

The The Daily Mail cited a source who said they felt hurt at taking a backseat, which exacerbated Harry’s existing feelings about not wanting to be in such a prominent and high-profile role as he had for his entire life.

“Fundamentally, Harry wanted out. Deep down, he was always struggling within that world,” the person claimed. “She’s opened the door for him on that.”

A series of reports claimed that Harry was upset at the intense scrutiny his wife has faced from the British media, especially during her pregnancy, and for what he sees as the family’s failure to protect her. Many backers say that Meghan was unfairly targeted, and much of the criticism she faced from media and online was rooted in racism.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have commented publicly on the reports.