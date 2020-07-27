Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Her Curves In A Low Cut Top And Tiny Shorts

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers after wearing a low cut ruffled top and tiny denim shorts over the weekend.

The top was right on trend, combining a number of fashionable accents. For example, it was slightly cropped, giving fans a hint of her toned midriff. It also featured ruffles at the hem as well as buttons and a tie at the center of the bust. Last but not least, ruching at the cups highlighted Lvovna’s décolletage.

The garment was a light white color, and the shade helped emphasize the sun-kissed tan that the fitness model likely has likely earned during her short break in Florida.

Lvovna completed the outfit with a pair of denim shorts that were a classic Daisy Duke style. Instead of opting for the more popular high-waisted cut, these shorts fit around her hips in a way that served to accentuate her hourglass figure. They were mini in length, showing off her long and lean legs. Black ribbons at the sides, complete with stud details, added some contrast to the otherwise classic ensemble.

Lvovna kept the rest of her look casual and simple — a wise decision that let her natural beauty shine through. She were two dainty silver necklaces as her sole accessories, and left her hair unsettled so that her wavy brunette locks cascaded past her shoulders to reach her waist. A few escaped wisps of hair expertly framed her face for the final touch.

Lvovna posted two pictures all together, which were geo-tagged as Boca Raton. In the first, she leaned on the railing of a balcony, tilting her head slightly and bringing her palm to her cheek in a sweet and inviting pose. In the second, she stretched out both arms, jutting out her hip in order to showcase her curves.

Fans of the fitness model loved the new update, and awarded the shots close to 32,000 likes and more than 460 comments.

“Stunning bae,” gushed one fan, further emphasizing her admiration by adding two heart-eye face emoji.

“Goddess,” proclaimed a second, along with an arrow and pink heart symbol.

“Gosh you’re so gorgeous! I get so lost in your eyes,” raved a third.

“Pretty little lady,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with the perfection hand emoji.

This is far from the first time this week that the fitness model has wowed her fans by showing off her figure. For example, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a tiny sequin bikini while at the beach, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.