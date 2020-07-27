‘Counting On’ Clip: Jessa Duggar & Her Family Visit The Zoo, Jokes About Possible Courtship For Spurgeon

Jessa Duggar and her family of five took a recent trip to the Kansas City Zoo with friends of theirs and the kids seemed to be quite excited about it. They drove about three hours to get there, as seen in last week’s episode of TLC’s Counting On. The preview clip was posted on the show’s official Facebook page.

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, explained in the video that they were in that area to visit with their good friends. It looks like the other family has three youngsters as well, just like the Seewalds. They mentioned that although they have been to a zoo before, that one was “massive,” as the Duggar daughter called it. It turns out that the couple’s eldest child, Spurgeon, adores frogs. The little guy was totally thrilled to run upon an exhibit featuring his favorite amphibians.

He was entranced by it all as he had his face glued to the glass watching the creatures hop around. The ones that they were looking at were poisonous. That didn’t seem to bother the curly-haired boy at all. When his dad told him that those were the ones that he would not want to touch, the 4-year-old decided that it was okay with him if he should get poison on his skin. He didn’t seem to distinguish the difference between the frogs that he and his cousins catch in their backyard and the dangerous ones in the display. He quipped that the little green creatures were his favorite part of their outing.

TLC Press

At one point during the zoo visit, their friend’s little blond girl named Isla, who was just a bit taller than Spurgeon, went over to where he was at and proceeded to put her arm around him. It was a sweet gesture and even Jessa thought that their friendship was sweet.

The Counting On producer didn’t miss a beat on that scene. She asked if there will be a courtship announcement soon. Jessa let out a hearty laugh on that one. Her husband had somewhat of a sheepish look on his face at that comment as well.

Spurgeon not only loves frogs, but another favorite of his is reading books. He has plenty of them at home and Jessa has shared a few pictures of him sitting on their sofa with a pile beside him. Last month she shared on how her son used his love of reading as a tool to get out of nap time. It was a cute story and Duggar fans loved it.