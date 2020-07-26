Ted Cruz Says Coronavirus ‘Originated Because Of Communist China’s Deliberate Coverup’

During an interview with CBS broadcast on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas railed against China, blaming its government for the spread of COVID-19, The Hill reported.

Speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Cruz argued that the coroanvirus pandemic has made Americans realize how dangerous China is.

“The most significant foreign policy consequence of this pandemic is people are understanding the threat China poses and in particular this virus originated because of communist China’s deliberate coverup.”

“They arrested, they silenced the heroic Chinese whistleblowers that tried to stop this, and because of that, over 600,000 people are dead,” the senator continued.

He stressed that hundreds of thousands of people are dead “because the Chinese communist government lied.”

Cruz commended President Donald Trump’s decision to order China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, stating that it was closed “because it had been engaged in espionage — they used it as a base for spying in Houston and throughout the southwest.”

As reported by The New York Times, the commander-in-chief told China to close the Houston consulate earlier this week, accusing Chinese diplomats of engaging in espionage.

Official Beijing has vowed to retaliate for the move, with Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin suggesting that the country will close at least one American consulate on its territory.

As the NYT noted, Trump issued the order less than four months before the presidential election, in an apparent attempt to drive home his campaign message.

The president and his allies have long blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, accusing it of withholding vital information about the virus, which is thought to have originated in the city of Wuhan.

During his conversation with Brennan, Cruz — who has previously attacked China’s Communist Party — also discussed his 2019 visit to Hong Kong, describing China as “the greatest geopolitical threat for the next century.”

Go Nakamura / Getty Images

Top White House officials have expressed similar sentiments. Earlier this month, trade advisor Peter Navarro suggested that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory and then deliberately spread around the world.

Navarro also slammed the World Health Organization, accusing it of concealing information about the virus.

Several prominent Republicans in the United States Congress have made similar claims. Trump has not fully embraced their theories, but he has made sure to attack China during public appearances.

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the president explicitly blamed the country’s government for the spread of coronavirus, which he dubbed “Kung Flu.”