Taylor Swift Sends Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia A Thoughtful Gift

In honor of her new album, Taylor Swift gifted Natalia Bryant a special cardigan.

Taylor Swift took the time to send a thoughtful gift to Kobe Bryant’s 17 year old daughter Natalia. In honor of the release of Swift’s new album Folklore, the singer sent Natalia a special cardigan. Cardigan is the first single on the album, according to Us Weekly.

The cardigan, which is currently on sale for a limited time, is made of cream cable knit material. It features dark grey trim and grey buttons as well as three embroidered stars on both elbows. This is the same cardigan that Swift wears during the Cardigan music video which was released this past week. Natalia is a big fan of Swift’s and was very happy to receive the present. She thanked the singer, sharing a photo of the sweater to her Instagram story. She also shared how much she enjoys Swift’s new album.

“Thank you SO much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with Folklore.'”

Natalia’s mother Vanessa Bryant also reportedly thanked Swift, sharing a photo to her private Instagram page of her daughter holding up the cardigan while smiling for the camera.

Not only is Natalia a Swiftie, but her father was as well. Swift and the beloved basketball star met personally in the past. Bryant surprised the star back in 2015 while she was on a world tour for her album 1989. At the time, Swift had been in Los Angeles where Bryant played for the Lakers. He joined the singer on stage at Staples Center and even hung a banner for her.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Swift also once met Natalia and her late sister Gianna personally while she was on tour for a different album. She was among the many people devastated by the loss of both Gianna and Kobe who died in a tragic plane crash in January of this year. She shared her condolences to the grieving family.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swift completed her Folklore album while in quarantine. She made the decision to release it publicly this past Thursday.

“The times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” she said of her decision to release the song during the current climate.