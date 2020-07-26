Katelyn Runck Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Tiny Workout Ensemble

American fitness model Katelyn Runck motivated plenty of fans on social media to head to the nearest gym after she posted some new fitness content of herself on Sunday, July 26. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly gained traction.

The North Dakota-born model was photographed and recorded while outdoors for the series, which consisted of two images and a video. Katelyn stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of poses and movements.

She emitted happy vibes in both of the images as she shared a smile and held up a BYLT energy drink. Meanwhile, in the video clip, she performed a workout routine.

Katelyn’s long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders in slight waves.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most, as she showcased her figure in a revealing-yet-stylish workout outfit.

Her ensemble comprised an athletic top that was olive green in color and featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, accentuating her bust. The top also featured a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of cleavage. Meanwhile, it’s cropped design helped display her chiseled core.

Katelyn paired the top with a pair of matching shorts that also did not conceal much of her figure. As the bottoms featured a low-rise cut, they especially showed off her slim midriff, hips, and derriere.

Katelyn revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed and recorded in Laguna Beach, California.

In the caption, she imparted some wisdom onto fans, telling them that how tough they are depends on their spirit, not their muscles. She also included Bylt Energy’s Instagram handle.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans and accumulated more than 29,000 likes within just three hours after going live. More than 570 followers also took to the comments section to shower Katelyn with compliments on her body, looks, and ensemble.

“Damn babe, you look fabulous,” one user wrote.

“Yes! Love this smile,” added a second fan.

“You look amazing,” a third admired proclaimed.

“You look cute in all, I love everything about these pictures,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Katelyn has posted a number of fitness posts to her Instagram this past month. On July 19, she rocked a skintight crop top and leggings for yet another promotional post, per The Inquisitr. That content has received more than 29,000 likes.