Kanye West ‘Still Loves’ Kim Kardashian & Knows He Upset Her, Trying To Focus On His Music, Source Claims

A source recently revealed to People Magazine that Kanye West is well-aware that he upset his wife, Kim Kardashian, and they claimed that he “still loves” her. The report comes about one day after the 43-year-old publically apologized to Kim via Twitter.

Kanye has been making headlines repeatedly over the past week amid his reported bipolar episode. He took to Twitter multiple times to rant and air out grievances against his wife and in-laws, including an allegation that he wanted to divorce Kim ever since she met up with fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel in 2018.

The article began by stating that Kanye was “looking to move forward in his career and marriage.”

According to the insider, Kanye “seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days.”

They said he understands the gravity of his actions and “feels very bad about it,” especially about the fact he shared so many “private details” about Kim and their kids, including some distressing comments about abortion.

During his first campaign rally in South Carolina last weekend, Kanye became emotional while discussing his family. He revealed that Kim had once considered getting an abortion while she was pregnant with daughter North.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

A source previously told the publication that “Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private.”

When he issued his apology to his wife yesterday, Kanye admitted that he “did not cover her like she has covered me.” He then pleaded for her forgiveness and expressed gratitude to her for always being there for him.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy and drama, Kim issued a statement asking people to be compassionate to her husband amid his mental health struggles. According to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, he is still having a hard time coming to grips with the death of his beloved mother Donda.

That said, through all of this, the insider revealed to People that Kanye is trying to keep himself busy by “focusing on his music.” He is planning a new album named for his late mother. He initially said it would be released on July 24, but it has yet to become available for purchase.

In regards to the unreleased album, the source said, “He wants it to be perfect though. And it’s almost perfect.”

He is allegedly “very excited about his new music and can’t wait to share it with the world.”