Lindsay Brewer Sizzles In A Black Bikini & Crocheted Miniskirt: ‘Sweet Escape’

Lindsay Brewer modeled her swimwear during a trip to Antigua.

Lindsay Brewer looked beautiful while showing off her breezy vacation style during a tropical getaway to Antigua. She posed for a few photos during her “sweet escape” at the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, and her shots were well-received by her adoring fans on Instagram.

The 23-year-old race car driver was photographed wearing a solid black bikini that was sophisticated and sexy. Her top had romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves and an unfinished hem. The main part of the garment featured a bandeau design with a cinched detail in the center of the bust. Lindsay wore the drawstrings pulled tight and tied in a bow.

The model’s bottoms had a hip-hugger silhouette with thick straps that slightly curved up on the sides of her shapely hips. She completed her look with a black crocheted miniskirt. The cover-up resembled netting with a checkered design. The front panel was connected to the sides with two lace-up details that had long ties. The strings trailed down over Lindsay’s thighs from the skirt’s short bottom hem, which boasted flirty scalloped trim. She tagged the brand Revolve to let her followers know where she got her ensemble.

Lindsay accessorized her look with delicate gold stacked necklaces and a thin bracelet decorated with a single cowrie shell. Her blond hair was styled in beachy waves, which she wore with a deep side part.

In all three of the snapshots that she shared, the model was posing on a wooden deck beside a pool. A row of wicker loungers topped with beige patterned cushions were arranged behind her. Two other guests were making use of the outdoor furniture. Lindsay’s background also included a small pavilion, a large number of palm trees, a few of the resort’s balconies, and a stretch of sand covered with numerous beach umbrellas and chairs.

Lindsay struck three different poses in her pictures. She was first shown facing the camera with her arms down at her sides. In her followup photo, her body was angled and her left knee was popped forward to accentuate the curve of her peachy posterior. She was also reaching up to play with the ties on her bikini top. The final image showed the model burying the fingers of her right hand in her hair. In each shot, a small smile played on her lips.

Lindsay’s Instagram update has amassed over 48,000 likes and 600 comments since it was initially uploaded.

“Most gorgeous woman alive,” read one remark.

“Such a cutie pie,” another admirer wrote.

“Lil beauty queen,” a third message read.

While Lindsay is already extremely popular on social media, her star is set to rise eve more when she moves into the Clubhouse BH mansion in Beverly Hills. According to Seventeen, the racing driver is one of the newest members of the influencer collective founded by Daisy Keech and Abby Rao.