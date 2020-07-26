Maura Higgins Sizzles In A Revealing Black Outfit On Instagram

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page on Sunday and posted a hot new photograph to turn up the heat.

In the picture, Maura could be seen rocking a black outfit that enabled her to show off some serious skin. It consisted of a tiny top that featured an off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, and thin straps that tied behind her neck.

The tiny garment not only accentuated her flawless décolletage but also allowed her to show off a glimpse of underboob. In addition, the risque ensemble drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and perfect abs.

Maura teamed the top with matching capri pants that included two thin straps which were pulled up high on her waist.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun and let a few strands of hair fall over her face. As for accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small hoop earrings.

The photo was captured indoors, apparently in Maura’s dining room. A table drawer with two small plant pots, a dining table with multiple chairs, a brown chair, and coffee table could be seen in the background. To pose, she stood next to a gray door frame, placed a hand on it, and kept her other hand on her chest. She tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Maura wrote that she is thinking about someone. She also informed users that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within 12 hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered a whopping 194,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Maura’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 950 messages to praise her sexy figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, wow, wow!! Major Kendall Jenner vibes,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn girl, you’re totally unreal,” another user chimed in.

“OMG, you’re actually getting hotter day by day. How is that even possible?” a third admirer remarked.

“Maura, you are just so beautiful, inside and out. Keep it up,” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other celebrities and models also liked and commented on Maura’s photo, including Rebecca O Rourke, Molly Mae, Joanna Chimonides, and Georgia Kousoulou.

Maura rarely fails to impress her fans with her hot pictures. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she shared another snap on July 19 in which she rocked a stylish top with mismatched pants.