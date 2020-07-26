Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Dusty Rose Swimsuit While Playing In The Pool

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest upload, which was a promotional video for an energy drink. In the clip, which she shared on Sunday, July 26, the model stunned in a rose-colored two-piece while she played poolside with two golden retrievers.

The bathing suit top barely covered Lindsey’s ample bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. It featured a U-shaped neckline that showcased her chest and cleavage. The top featured panels of fabric that curved over her bust. It sported a black band that circled the the top of her abdomen. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display. The bikini bottoms dipped low, lengthening her torso.

Her hair was parted in the middle, her brunette roots showing. Her tresses cascaded down into an icy blond hue, giving her locks a two-toned look. Her strands tumbled down her back and shoulders in beachy waves.

Lindsey’s nails were lacquered with a bright white polish that offset her sun-kissed skin.

At the beginning of the spot, Lindsey looked directly at the camera with serious bedroom eyes. She tugged on the bottoms of her suit as she tousled her hair and opened her mouth, making the shot even more alluring. She pet the dog that was standing next to her.

Next, she stood in water and bent over, emphasizing her chest and making it level to the camera. She wore a yellow flower in her hair as she looked to the side.

Lindsey then kneeled on a sofa and drank from the can, flaunting her fit physique and hourglass figure. She modeled the swimsuit, posing from side-to-side and moving her hands up and down her body, all with a large grin on her face.

Lastly, she tossed a tennis ball into the pool while the pups stood and watched. One golden retriever jumped in.

In the comments section of the upload, Lindsey’s followers were quick to share their thoughts on her latest update.

Some admired her sexy ensemble.

“Beautiful outfit,” one fan commented.

“You look so damn beautiful in that bikini,” added another social media user.

Others were jealous of the pups.

“Lucky dogs lol,” joked a third person.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“Have mercy!!” a fourth follower exclaimed, punctuating their comment with a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post garnered more than 55,000 views, nearly 13,000 likes, and close to 300 comments.